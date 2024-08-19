Following the devastating impact brought about by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the Vincentian Diaspora has stepped in to help those in need.

In a move coordinated by WE FM Broadcasting, Ray Williams and company have made a donation of over EC $11,000 to shelterees housed at the Kingstown Government School.

The donation came in the form of supplies such as pillows and shopping vouchers, redeemable and various businesses in St. Vincent.

There were a total of 26 donations made, some to family units and others to individuals in need of assistance.

On Monday July 1st, 2024, Hurricane Beryl with winds of 150 miles per hour, impacted St. Vincent and the Grenadines causing severe damage.

In the process, Beryl devastated Union Island, Mayreau, Palm Island, and Petit St. Vincent; wreaked havoc on Canouan; damaged Mustique; and wrecked large parts of mainland St. Vincent.