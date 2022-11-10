The Diamond area is set to become a bustling hub for tourism.

Among the hotels being constructed in that area is the Mya Luxury Suites Hotel. Earlier today, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made a tour of the facility which is scheduled to be completed by late December 2022.

The 18 million dollar, 40-room facility boasts a conference room which can host up to 100 participants, a bar and pool area as well as a Presidential and Royal suite.

Dr. Gonsalves, congratulated the owner Eliot McDowall on his venture, noting that the hotel is an investment that will certainly augment the room stock on mainland St Vincent. The Prime Minister added that other Vincentians can make similar investments taking advantage of concessions by the Government when establishing hotels.

Area Representative Camillo Gonsalves said the construction of the hotel is a in an ideal location with its proximity to the Argyle International Airport and comes at a time when there is an uptake in tourism.