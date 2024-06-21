Detective Constable Tanisha Samuel, WPC993 of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), has reached new heights in her academic journey.

On June 13, 2024, she graduated from Monroe College with a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, achieving a perfect Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.0 and the academic honor of Summa Cum Laude. This accomplishment is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and intellectual prowess.

Initially, Tanisha pursued a Bachelor’s in Social Work, driven by a desire to help others and make a tangible difference in her community. In 2022, she graduated with first-class honors from the University of the West Indies. However, through her work and academic experiences, she discovered a deep passion for psychology.

According to a release from the RSVGPF, she expressed that the intricacies of the human mind and behavior fascinated her, leading to a shift in her career focus.

This newfound interest was further solidified by her experiences in law enforcement, where understanding psychological principles became essential. This passion ultimately drove her to pursue a Master’s in Forensic Psychology, combining her love for psychology with her commitment to justice.