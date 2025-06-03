More details are emerging about a female body found in a septic pit in Milk River, Cla-ren-don, Jamaica on Sunday.

The deceased is 20-year-old Derricka Rodgers, popularly known as ‘Muffy’, of Gravel Hill, Cla-ren-don.

An official missing person’s report stated that about 11am on May 27th, Rodgers was seen at her home on Piper Street wearing a navy blue shirt, a pair of light blue pants, and a pair of black and white crocs.

She was not heard from or seen after that.

It is being reported that Rodgers left home to visit a man who was said to have been her boyfriend, and who has since reportedly left the island.

After days of searching, her father was led to a house in Milk River on Sunday, where two septic pits were seen, including one that appeared to have been recently covered up with concrete.

Rodgers’ body was found inside the pit, along with other evidentiary material, including a pair of crocs and a bag containing her purse and identification card.

The police and firefighters were alerted to the scene, and the body and other items were subsequently retrieved from the pit.

A post-mortem examination is to be conducted to determine the cause of death, but family members and residents suspect that she was murdered.