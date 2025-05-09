Exciting news for students in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines—Desh Bhagat University Americas is now offering scholarships to Vincentian nationals.

The scholarships, which are merit-based, will support two students per programme area who show strong academic performance and leadership potential.

The university, originally from India, has recently opened a campus in Villa and will be offering courses in Medicine, Business Studies, and more.

Dr. Arun Malik, the university’s International Director of Operations, says this marks the beginning of greater outreach to students across the Caribbean.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, welcomed the institution, saying the government remains committed to creating opportunities for young people to pursue higher education.

Assistant Registrar Deborah Dalrymple added that the university’s presence not only broadens access to education but also promotes valuable cultural exchange.