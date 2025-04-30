Dominican deputy political leader of the main opposition, the United Workers Party (UWP), Delbert Paris, has announced his resignation from the position, four months after being elected to the post.

Paris had supported the electoral reform bills that the government had tabled in Parliament on March 19th of this year, when police had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse opposition supporters who had been protesting against the measure, Loop News Reports.

Paris, a civil engineer, nominated as a Senator, by Anthony Charles, the independent candidate who successfully defeated the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate Gregory Riviere in the December 6th general elections.

The UWP had boycotted the elections in keeping with their demands for electoral reform ahead of the polls.

Paris, who has come under pressure since the passage of the Electoral Commission Act, confirmed that he had resigned “with immediate effect” but would remain a member of the party.