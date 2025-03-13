The Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs Carlos Williams has expressed strong support for the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ acquisition of Balliceaux, calling it a historic milestone in preserving the nation’s heritage.

In an official statement, the Deputy Director highlighted the island’s deep historical significance, particularly for the Garifuna people. Balliceaux was the site where thousands of Garifuna were forcibly detained by the British in 1797, many of whom perished due to harsh conditions.

The acquisition reaffirms the government’s commitment to safeguarding national patrimony and ensuring that Balliceaux’s legacy is honored for future generations. The statement emphasized the island’s cultural and spiritual importance to Vincentians at home and in the diaspora, describing it as a powerful symbol of resilience.

The move has been widely praised as a step toward preserving the nation’s history and strengthening its connection to the past.