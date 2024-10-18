The Department of Culture in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, will be hosting a training workshop and master class.

The first training session, a 6-point development workshop, will take place this Saturday 19th October, at the Peace Memorial Hall, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The workshop will be held under the theme “Performance and Stage Management – Theatre Fundamentals” and will be facilitated by Ezra Forde and Lafayette Johnson.

Additionally, the Department will be hosting a master class on Wednesday 23rd October, 2024 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with David ‘Darkie’ Williams as the featured speaker.

Mr Williams is a renowned Vincentian theatre icon, nation builder, award winning playwright, actor and accomplished director, with over 50 years of experience in the theatre. The master class will be held under the theme “Arwe ah people too – Performance elements, Dialogue and voice, Movement, Acting, Dramatic focus”.

Persons wishing to register can contact the Department at 451 2180 or culturesvg@gmail.com to register.