The Department of Culture in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture invites the public to celebrate with them, International Day of Dance.

International Day of Dance is celebrated every year on April 29th, honoring the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the pioneer of modern ballet.

It’s a day around the world where dancers of all styles come together to celebrate the universal language of movement.

Here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, dance has always been a heartbeat of our culture, from the traditional Quadrille and Big Drum to our vibrant Carnival routines and energetic street performances. Every step tells a piece of our story.

The Department of Culture asks the public to join them in a celebration of passion, culture, and creativity: whether you dance, sway, or simply vibe to the music, you’re part of the movement!

The celebration will take place on Tuesday April 29th, 2025, at 10:00 am at the Old Treasury Building Site in Kingstown.