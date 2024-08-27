Demolition has commenced at Beachmont for two significant landmark projects: the new Parliament Building and the new High Court Building. This development marks the beginning of construction on state-of-the-art facilities that will stand as symbols of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ dedication to democracy, justice, and progress.

The new Parliament Building will become the central hub of the country’s legislative process, where the voices of the people will be heard and the future of the nation shaped. Meanwhile, the new High Court Building will uphold the rule of law, serving as a cornerstone of justice for all citizens.

In June of 2020, Parliament an Act to give authorization to the Government to borrow US$20 million from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to construct a modern parliament building and a modern high court complex.

The US$20 million was divided among three components, with US$10 going to the high court complex, US$7 million for the modern parliament building and US$2 million for the refurbishment of the current courthouse and parliament building. A US$1 million contingency is also included in the project.