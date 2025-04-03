Work on demolishing the National Stadium in Barbados is set to begin in two weeks, paving the way for the construction of a world-class, state-of-the-art $80 million facility.

On Tuesday, Minister of Sport, Charles Griffith, revealed that the structure which has been out of use for several years, will be demolished by a Chinese company, Beijing Construction Engineering Group, between April 15th and 16th.

The demolition phase is expected to take around three months, with construction set to begin immediately after.

The new National Stadium is estimated to be completed by 2027.

The first phase of the construction will see 10,000 seats being accommodated, with an additional 10,000 seats set for a later expansion.

Speaking during a site visit at the Waterford, St Michael stadium, Griffith admitted that while work on the National Stadium had been delayed for some time, he was glad to see the process soon to be underway.