US Democrats at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago have rejected demands from uncommitted delegates for a Palestinian speaker.

Protesters, who oppose U.S. support for Israel’s actions in Gaza, staged a sit-in outside the arena but did not receive a response from Kamala Harris’s campaign by their deadline.

While thousands rallied outside the convention, the war in Gaza was barely addressed inside.

The Harris campaign stated that the focus was on Vice President Harris’s speech and had met with protest leaders but did not agree to their demands.

Activists criticized the decision, stating it hindered discussion on Palestinian human rights. Representative Ilhan Omar noted that foreign policy is generally underrepresented at conventions.