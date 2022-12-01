England’s quality means they should be feared by other nations at the World Cup, says midfielder Declan Rice.

The Three Lions are through to the last 16 in Qatar and face Senegal on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Rice believes England’s “world-class talent” and the squad’s trophy-winning experience with their clubs combine to make them formidable opposition.

“Other nations will look at our quality – and why should we not be feared?” said the West Ham United captain.

England’s players have the experience of reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia and the final of the European Championship last year.