Hurricane Helene made landfall in the United States of America last Thursday evening, causing multiple deaths and destruction.

The hurricane hit Florida’s Big Bend area at about 11.10pm, leaving a trail of deaths, damages and power outages.

According to officials, at least 10 people have died thus far and more than 4m power outages have occurred across the south-eastern United States.

Helene – which registered maximum sustained winds of 140mph – weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia early this morning.