Deadpool & Wolverine, exceeded expectations for the second weekend in a row at the domestic box office, breaking a two-decade-old record in the process.

The movie grossed an estimated $97 million in its sophomore weekend of release, pushing its running domestic total to over $390 million.

This makes Deadpool & Wolverinethe top-grossing R-rated film in domestic box office history, overtaking 2004’s The Passion of the Christ, which made a little over $370 million in its theatrical run.

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted with a record-breaking $211 million in its first weekend in domestic theaters and has since set new records for R-rated movies on each subsequent day of release.

In addition to passing Mel Gibson’s controversial biblical epic, Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed the lifetime domestic hauls of both its predecessors — Deadpool 2 ($324 million) and Deadpool ($363 million).