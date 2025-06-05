On June 4, 2025, rapper and YouTube personality DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) filed an emergency court motion to prevent his ex-partner, actress Halle Bailey, from taking their 17-month-old son, Halo, on an international trip to Italy. In the filing, DDG alleges that Bailey poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk” to their child, citing repeated threats of self-harm and a past incident involving a firearm during a domestic dispute.

This legal action is part of an ongoing custody battle between the former couple, who began dating in 2022 and separated in 2024. In May 2025, Bailey was granted temporary sole legal and physical custody of Halo after accusing DDG of physical, verbal, emotional, and financial abuse. A temporary restraining order was also issued, requiring DDG to stay at least 100 yards away from Bailey and their son until June 4, 2025.

Bailey has requested that DDG be denied visitation rights or, alternatively, be limited to supervised visits once a week for six hours while Halo is in Los Angeles. She has also asked the court to prevent DDG from taking their son outside of Los Angeles County and from obtaining travel documents without her consent, citing concerns over potential child abduction based on past incidents.

The court is expected to reconvene to determine if the current orders will be extended or modified. In the meantime, Bailey retains full custody, with legal safeguards in place for Halo’s well-being.