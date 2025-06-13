Patel Gibson, a resident of Dauphine whose house was destroyed during Hurricane Elsa in 2021, on Wednesday June 11th, 2025 received from the government, a hurricane- resilient pre-fabricated home.

Gibson expressed his gratitude to the Government after receiving his keys, from the Housing and Land Development Corporation’s (HLDC) Project Technical Officer, Olon Dublin.

The prefabricated one-bedroom home, manufactured by DuraVilla Homes in Guyana, and sourced by the government, marks the first of 50 structures being rolled out across the country.

The initiative aims to support vulnerable Vincentians in acquiring safe, affordable, and hurricane-resistant housing.

Speaking to the API, Honorable Curtis King described the moment as a significant milestone for Gibson, who had been displaced for nearly three years.

He said the house is the first of a new batch of prefabricated homes, which have already drawn national interest.

Minister King also emphasized that the government cannot assist everyone at once, but remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that every Vincentian has access to safe shelter.

The HLDC General Manager, Kenyatta Alleyne noted that despite initial technical challenges, the local contractors and the HLDC Technical Officer, successfully delivered the finished, livable structure within weeks.

He said it was a proud moment for the HLDC and noted that they continue to receive applications and inquiries, as interest in the prefab housing model grows.

This handover is a part of the Government’s broader housing support program, designed to provide assistance to those who lost their homes due to natural disasters.