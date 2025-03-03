Community activist and educator Mr. Darron Rodan John has officially declared his interest in contesting the next general elections as the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) candidate for the South Windward constituency once given the nod during the candidate selection process.

His decision comes after Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Parliamentary Representative for South Windward and Minister of Foreign Affairs declared his plans to retire from active politics.

Recently, during a radio program, Darron expressed his confidence that if selected as the ULP candidate, he would not only maintain but also add to the level of development in the constituency.

Darron acknowledged that he is aware of other individuals who have also expressed interest in being the ULP’s candidate for South Windward, naming Mr. Bernard Louis Daisley, a construction manager with the National Roads Rehabilitation Project (NRRP).

However, Darron expressed confidence that his rooted community involvement, leadership experience, and vision for the constituency make him the best choice to continue the development in South Windward.

He has been actively involved in party politics as a part of the South Windward ULP campaigns team for over 15 years.

His declaration sets the stage for an engaging political race in South Windward as the ULP prepares to solidify its slate of candidates for the upcoming general elections.