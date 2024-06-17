Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has picked up his first ever Tony Award at Sunday’s ceremony in New York.

Radcliffe won the award for best actor in a musical for his role in the revival of Stephan Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along.

The play picked up a further three awards at the event which celebrates the best of theatre on Broadway.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie won her first Tony Award for producing The Outsiders, which was named best musical and picked up three other awards after receiving a total of 12 nominations.

The production later won the coveted best musical gong, which saw Jolie appear on stage.