Local Musician and Philanthropist, Sandra Mia-Kuze, has made a donation to the Dame Susan Dougan Foundation.

The handing over ceremony took place at the Government House on March 21st, 2025.

Speaking at the handing over, the Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan expressed her thanks and remarked that she established the foundation to give students a second chance and to create an environment where gaps can be filled.

Mia-Kuze said she was honoured to donate to the foundation.

“When I heard about your foundation, I felt it was such a worthy cause because children and girls particularly are the future of a country and of St. Vincent, and it is so important to support them so that they have a bright future when they fall out of school–it becomes big so I think it’s really a worthwhile cause and I’m just very happy to be able to support it.”

Present at the event were members of the Foundation including Education Officer Cammie Francis and Trustee Nicola Evans.

Francis expressed gratitude for the donation.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I am extremely grateful to Sandra for this donation and for all her efforts thus far. We realize that we are working in challenging times, and we are grateful that the Foundation is able to add value to girls’ lives and also to the males also, the male students. So, Sandra, a heartfelt thank you.”

To date, the Dame Susan Dougan Foundation has helped eight (8) schools across the country, impacting the lives of approximately 200 students; 16 students currently receive transportation and meal assistance.

The Foundation was launched on September 7th, 2023.