A large vehicle carrier sustained hull damage early on November 10, 2024, while attempting to dock at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal (KCT), forcing the cancellation of a scheduled cruise ship visit.

The ship, temporarily docked at KCT due to Hurricane Beryl’s damage to the main cargo pier, was successfully unloaded but remains disabled due to a breach above the waterline that requires professional assessment before it can be moved.

The Port Authority has expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured the public that they are prioritizing safety as they work to restore full operations at KCT.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.