Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr Wayne Wesley, said education ministries across the region ought to give greater attention to Mathematics.

This follows a report by the Council that only 36 per cent of candidates across the region received a passing grade in the May/June 2024 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics examination.



Director of Operations, CXC, Dr Nicole Mannings, who presented the results during a ceremony held in Dominica on Tuesday (August 21), said this represents a seven per cent decline when compared to last year.

Of that number, she said nine per cent earned a grade one; 11 per cent received grade two, while the remaining 16 per cent received grade three.

For English A, 76 per cent of students received a passing grade, a two per cent decline when compared to 2023.

Dr. Wesley reaffirmed CXC’s commitment to playing its part in ensuring high levels of numeracy and literacy among the region’s students.