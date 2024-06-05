After a meeting with education ministers from the region, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has decided not to suspend four subjects.

This was announced by Dr Wayne Wesley, the Chief Executive Officer and Registrar of the CXC, in a press conference this afternoon.

Wesley stated that CXC agreed to continue offering CAPE Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology, CAPE Green Engineering, CSEC Agricultural Science (double award), and CSEC Industrial Technology (mechanical option).

He said that the meeting demonstrated the shared commitment to finding a critical path forward on the matter, given the pressing education and human capacity development imperatives facing the region.

The Ministers of Education were forthright in their positions, as well as pledging their support for CXC and for more direct lines of communications with the Council.”

Dr Wesley further iterated CXC’s commitment “to ensuring its communications protocols accord the Ministers of Education greater line of sight of high-level policy recommendations for decision-making.”

Dr Eduardo Ali, Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO of CXC also explained the reasons behind considering the suspension of these courses.