On Wednesday, January 15th, 2025, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority brought to the public’s attention a major breakage to its 12-inch main pipeline in the Hermitage Mountain.

The breakage was as a result of a fallen tree, which dislodged the pipeline and has resulted in the disruption of water supply to communities from Barrouallie to Richmond, on the Leeward side of the island.

Following the initial report of the damage from the response team, the CWSA deployed a 35-member workforce to affect the restoration of the network.

The restoration is being done in three phases, which have already commenced.

The CWSA says the timely completion of the exercise is however dependent on the weather conditions, as inclement weather may result in unplanned delays.

The authority, in an official release has stated that they will continue to update the general public on this emergency and appeals to residents in the affected areas to look out for the water distribution trucks, which they have already deployed.