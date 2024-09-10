The CWSA/SWMU has announced its annual free white goods collection schedule.

As stated in an official announcement, the complimentary white goods collection will take place from Monday 23rd September to Saturday 28th September, 2024.

Persons are asked to note that galvanized, wood, steel, and concrete items are NOT included in this collection.

The collection will occur on your regular garbage collection day.

Residents are requested to place their white goods at their usual collection point by 6:00 AM.

Please be aware that commercial entities are not eligible for this service.