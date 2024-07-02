The Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) are advising Vincentians to remain patient as efforts continue to restore water in areas experiencing disruptions.

Winsbert Quow, the General Manager of CWSA, mentioned today that the intake lines of the Dalloway Water system sustained damage in multiple locations.

Challenges in reaching the site have arisen due to fallen trees, but assistance from the Forestry department is being sought to clear the way for restoration work to commence.

Quow acknowledged potential delays, possibly extending into tomorrow, and appealed for understanding, especially in areas currently without water like Kingstown, Amos Vale, Calliaqua, and the South Leeward region.

The Dalloway system serves 40% of customers from Buccament to Calliaqua, while the Hermitage system, catering to Richmond to Peters Hope, is also addressing fallen tree obstacles at the intake.

Quow assured that once the intakes are cleared, water supply through the Hermitage system will resume today.

Efforts are underway to restore the Majorca and Perseverance systems by the end of the day.