The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is reinforcing their call for the Vincentian public to be mindful of their water usage during the current dry weather season.

This reinforcement came in the form of a release, where the CWSA informed the public that they continue to monitor the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum and its local water sources for any possible effects of this dry spell.

“We wish to reinforce our appeal to the general public to follow strict water conservation measures. We also encourage our customers to have adequate water storage containers for cases of extreme emergencies. During this period, the CWSA will issue bulletins where necessary, and announcements on disruption to services in affected areas.” The release stated.

The CWSA in their release also reminded that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing a drought watch, up to the end of May 2022.