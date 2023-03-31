The Central Water and Sewerage Authority completed one week of activities in commemoration of World Water Day, which was celebrated on March 22nd under the theme “Be The Change You Want To See In The World”.

The activities started on Monday, March 20th with a worship service at the Kingstown Baptist Church. Dr. Cecil Richards delivered a moving sermon, where he implored everyone to aspire to be an agent for positive change by taking courageous action in the face of inevitable challenges.

Members of the CWSA’s Sports Club and other staff participated in community service by re-painting the upper floor of the Methodist Preschool at Mesopotamia on Tuesday, March 21st.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, the CWSA’s customers were treated to snacks, light music and were greeted by a traditionally dressed Garifuna descendant at the CWSA’s New Montrose headquarters.

A Schools Career Fair was held on Thursday, March 23rd, where third-form students from the Bishop’s College Kingstown, St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, Intermediate High School, and St. Martin’s Secondary School, were treated to displays and presentations from the various departments within the CWSA, to give them a better appreciation of career options as they move towards subject selection in preparation for their external examinations.