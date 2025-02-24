Dr. Kishore Shallow, president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has clarified that his position as president for CWI does not come in conflict with his candidacy for political office as a representative of the New Democratic Party.

Dr. Shallow was responding to PM Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves suggestion that he should reconsider his decision to make himself available for re-election as Cricket West Indies president.

In a recent interview Dr. Shallow stated that he has flexibility.

He also noted that before agreeing to venture on this political journey he consulted with attorneys locally in St Vincent and the Grenadines and elsewhere in the Caribbean, to go through the Members and Articles of Association for Cricket West Indies.

Additionally Dr. Shallow said that he checked the constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and neither should suggest any conflict whatsoever with this role.

Dr Shallow is seeking re-election as president of Cricket West Indies next month.