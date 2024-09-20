The Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) has made a $50K USD donation to the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This donation, according to the Foundation, is intended to support the restoration of computer laboratories in primary and secondary schools on the affected southern grenadine islands of Union, Mayreau and Canouan. Computer labs in schools on these islands were severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1st.

Chief Executive Officer of C&W Communications, Inge Smidts said “Our partnership with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting the long-term recovery of communities across the Caribbean. Supporting the re-establishment of these computer labs will not only restore learning spaces but also provide students with the digital tools necessary for their education and future growth.”

The CWCF was established in 2017, following the passage of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.