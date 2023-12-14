The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority as well as the Customs Department will commence extended hours for the Christmas season this Friday December 15th.

Acting Assistant Comptroller of Customs Miss Monifa Allen provided the details of these extended operating hours during an appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program. She said these extended hours will run right up until the 23rd of December.

“On the 15th of December extended hours start from 4 PM and they go until 6 PM. The 16th of December, that’s Saturday, from 1 PM, so you know customs closes at 11, cash closes at 11, but we go from 1 PM to 4 PM, so you have a full day on Saturday. On Wednesday the 20th of December, extended hours from 4 PM to 6 PM. On Thursday the 21st, from 4 Pm to 6 PM, on Friday the 22nd, again from 4 to 6 and on Saturday the 23rd of December we’re open from 1 PM to 6 PM, and that’s your last opportunity to get in on the extended hours,” she said.

Miss Allen during her appearance also noted that point of sale machines have been installed at the Customs Department’s various locations throughout St. Vincent.