Police on April 3rd, 2025, arrested and charged Roxy-Anne Peters, a 20-year-old Customer Service Representative of Lowmans Leeward, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one thousand, eight hundred and eighty-seven dollars and five cents ($1,887.05) ECC in cash, the property of Marlie Suarez, a 34-year-old Cardiographer of Cuba / Kingstown.

The offence was committed in Kingstown between March 3rd, 2025, at 8:00am and April 1st, 2025, at 8:00pm.

Peters appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 4th, 2025, and pled not guilty to the offence.

She was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC, with one (1) surety, and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

She is also expected to first request the Courts permission in order to leave the state.

The matter was adjourned to September 9th, 2025, for trial.