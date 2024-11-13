Steph Curry registered 37 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-117 in the NBA Cup on Klay Thompson’s return to the Chase Center.

The 36-year-old scored the Warriors’ final 12 points – including a superb three-pointer to make it 118-114 – as he continued his fine start to the season.

Thompson, 34, scored 22 points as he made his first return to the Bay Area after ending his 13-year stint with the Warriors to join the Mavericks last summer.

Curry, who won four NBA Championships alongside Thompson, says it was strange to come up against his former team-mate.

Thompson, a five-time NBA all-star, was all too aware of Curry’s game-winning ability.

Elsewhere, Portland Trail Blazers beat Minnesota Timberwolves 122-108 while the Milwaukee Bucks saw off the Toronto Raptors 99-85.

The NBA Cup starts with a split group stage, which is followed by single-elimination knockout rounds.