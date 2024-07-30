Curaçao has officially become the sixth Associate Member of CARICOM, receiving a warm welcome from the Caribbean community. CARICOM Secretary-General Carla Barnett expressed enthusiasm for Curaçao’s active participation in the regional organization.

Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas emphasized that Curaçao’s new status will not affect its obligations within the Kingdom of the Netherlands but will strengthen its commitment to regional integration. He highlighted Curaçao’s cultural ties to the Caribbean and its intention to contribute positively to CARICOM’s collective goals.

Prime Minister Pisas outlined Curaçao’s role in enhancing regional economic integration, leveraging its strategic location and developed infrastructure to support trade and job creation across the Caribbean. He also mentioned ongoing trade negotiations with the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago, with plans to engage with Suriname.

Curaçao will focus on collaborative initiatives in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, digital technology, and climate resilience. The announcement was made during the 47th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Grenada, where Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell took over as CARICOM Chairman from President Dr. Irfaan Ali.