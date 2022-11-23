The President of Cuba is set to make a historic visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in December.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the sitting of the House of Assembly on Monday.

During the State visit, President Diaz-Canal will address Parliament at a formal sitting which will take place on December 5 at 10:00 a.m.

“I’m proposing that we adjourn until Monday December 5th at 10 am, not for the purpose of a regular sitting but a formal sitting so that we wouldn’t have obituaries and questions and the like. A formal sitting for us to have here in this honourable house, a very esteemed visitor, head of state of the Republic of Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is paying a state visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday the third of December and will be with us until midday or sometime around midday on December the fifth,” the Prime Minister said.

From St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba’s President will then travel to Barbados to attend the 8th Cuba-CARICOM summit.

This will be the first time since the Cuban Revolution in 1959 that a Cuban head of state will visit SVG.