Nurses in St. Kitts and Nevis trained in Cuba have had their licenses reinstated.

The nurses, who pursued General Nursing Certificates and Associate Degrees in Nursing in 2013 were not recognized by the country’s Nurses and Midwives council upon their return.

According to Loop News, only those who completed the Bachelor of Science degrees were licensed with the council, but had their licensures rescinded in 2015.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew during a special ceremony formally recognized the twelve nurses’ achievements and reinstatement status as nurses in the twin island federation.