As part of strengthening cooperation links between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a group of Cuban specialists arrived in the country to start an important joint project, in the area of tourism.

This is as a result of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries in 2023.

The initiative involves the presence, for one month, of a Cuban technical mission, composed of eight experts in various areas of the tourism sector.

The main objective will be to support the capacity building programs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through workshops, technical exchanges and expert advice.

Through this effort, experiences and good practices that have been key in the tourism development of Cuba will be shared.

The project is in line with the strategy of the Government to enhance tourism as one of the key pillars for sustainable economic development in the country.

The implementation of this technical mission represents a new step in strengthening the historic relations of solidarity and cooperation, between the peoples and governments of Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It also demonstrates the multiple potentials that exist to continue expanding bilateral ties in various areas of common interest.