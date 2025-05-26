A Cuban national killed his 21-year-old stepdaughter with a chopper and severely injured her mother at their Georgetown home on Friday, before walking into a police station and surrendering with the murder weapon.

The Guyana Police Force identified the suspect as 40 year-old Wispriey Alfonso, who walked into the Kitty Police Station carrying the blood-stained chopper used in the attack, Loop News reports.

**The police said in a statement that “The suspect walked into the Kitty Police Station with the chopper in hand. He was arrested and placed into custody and the chopper had what appeared to be blood stains.”

The victim has been identified as Davely Morales, 21, also a Cuban national who worked as a sales representative.

Police said her body showed multiple chop wounds to her hands, the back of her head, and jaw.

Her mother, Milaysi Rodriguez, was hospitalized in serious condition following the attack.

The incident occurred at their Georgetown residence, where all three had been living since arriving in Guyana approximately one month ago.