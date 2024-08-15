Three Cuban engineers from the Electric Union of Cuba (UNE) system have arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, marking the start of a new phase of collaboration in the energy sector. The engineers were welcomed at Argyle International Airport by Rohan Robertson, head of the Generation Division of VINLEC, and Cuban Ambassador Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.

This collaboration follows an agreement between VINLEC and the Cuban Electrical Engineering Services Company SA (SIECSA), aimed at providing specialized technical services to support the local energy industry. The Cuban ambassador encouraged the engineers to work diligently, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute significantly to the recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to maintain strong ties of friendship and cooperation, particularly in the aftermath of natural disasters.