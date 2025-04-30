On April 28th, 2025, the Cuban Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry visited the headquarters of “Invest SVG”.

Invest SVG is the official investment agency of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whose main objective is to attract foreign direct investments to the nation, through specific sectors.

The Cuban diplomat was received by Mr. Glen Beache, executive director of “Invest SVG”, who gave an explanation of the work being done in the institution.

Beache also extended an invitation to Cuba to participate in “Everything Vincy 2025”, an international fair held in SVG every October.

The Ambassador reiterated the invitation to the Vincentian business community to attend ExpoCaribe 2025, a trade fair that will take place in Santiago de Cuba from June 23rd to (the) 27th.

Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines continue to explore options to boost business and bilateral trade, areas where there are many opportunities for both countries.