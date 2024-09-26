The Caribbean Tourism Organisation is set to host a virtual forum on World Tourism Day 2024.

The forum takes place on Friday 27th September, 2024, from 9 – 11 am, and will be held under the theme “Resilience and Renewal: Building a Peaceful Future”, aligning with the United Nations Tourism’s global theme of “Tourism and Peace”.

The CTO says that ‘the forum aims to unite industry leaders, academic experts and regional as well as international development partners to explore tourism’s role in promoting peace, understanding and sustainable development in the Caribbean.’

The forum is expected to hear from various stakeholders in the tourism industry, including the youth, exploring how tourism can aid in peace-building and crisis recovery.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), with headquarters in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.