One of the two girls, who remain in critical condition after last week’s fire at Guyana’s Mahdia Secondary School girls’ dormitory, was medevacked to the Northwell Health Burns Centre in New York yesterday.

The 13-year-old girl had been warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since May 22 and she underwent 2 surgeries.

Her condition improved steadily but the Ministry of Health said the “transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient”.

The ministry said the GPHC team had discussed with several prominent US hospitals, the possibility of offering specialised medical care for the child and it was agreed that she would be best managed at the Northwell Health Burns Centre, which is recognised among the top burn treatment hospitals globally.

The girl was accompanied aboard a Global Rescue Air Ambulance by her mother.

Northwell Hospital is assisting the family in the United States and has waived all costs for medical care.