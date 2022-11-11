Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals.

“All the players called up come with the hunger to win and make Portugal world champions, Ronaldo included,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

Portugal will be without injured Liverpool forward Diogo Jota but Porto defender Pepe, 39, makes the cut.

Portugal, who are in Group H, open their World Cup campaign against Ghana on 24 November before taking on Uruguay on 28 November and South Korea on 2 December.