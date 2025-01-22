Laura Muir has announced she is being coached by Steve Cram and her former rival Laura Weightman.

The 31 year old Olympic silver medallist had been working with UK Athletics’ former endurance programme manager Steve Vernon in the lead up to Paris 2024.

That followed splitting from long-time coach Andy Young in 2023, who guided her to the 1500m runner-up spot in Tokyo, as well as world bronze and European and Commonwealth titles.

In a statement on Instagram, Muir described her new coaches as “truly inspiring people, both of which I have been fortunate to know for over a decade”.