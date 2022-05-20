COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have now risen to 7 following the admission of 6 more patients for COVID-19 care. Of the 6 new patients, 1 is fully vaccinated, the rest are unvaccinated.
Active cases of COVID-19 in country also rose, now standing at 128 following the report of 16 new cases and 7 new recoveries.
SVG’s COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 106.
30,597 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3742 booster shots have been administered.
Since March of 2020, there have been 8607 PCR and Rapid Antigen cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
