A couple along with a teacher who work for the family in north-east Pakistan has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl who worked for them as a maid, for allegedly stealing chocolates.

The teacher had brought the girl, Iqra, to the hospital and left after telling the hospital staff that the girl’s father had died and her mother was not around.

Iqra succumbed to multiple injuries in the hospital last Wednesday.

The case in Rawalpindi has sparked widespread outrage and reignited a debate over child labour and the mistreatment of domestic workers.

Police said Iqra had been accused of stealing chocolates from her employers, adding that a preliminary investigation showed that Iqra had been tortured.

An autopsy is being conducted to assess the full extent of her injuries.