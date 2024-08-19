CARICOM member-countries Guyana and Suriname have joined a strong international appeal for “wisdom and restraint” in the Venezuela crisis.

Meeting in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, the two CARICOM member-countries on Friday joined the Dominican Republic and 17 other countries, as well as the European Union (EU), in expressing strong concern in a joint statement about the political crisis in Venezuela since the much-disputed July 28 presidential election.

The 21 countries, including the EU, said they were “concerned that this reality currently does not exist in Venezuela,” stating that reports of arbitrary detentions of Venezuelans without due process are “alarming.”

They, therefore, urgently called for the immediate release of detained Venezuelans.

The signatories also expressed deep condemnation of the repression of protesters and the violence that has claimed the lives of many Venezuelans in the post-election context, calling on Venezuelan authorities to urgently end the violence and release all those who have been detained, including opposition representatives.