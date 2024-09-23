Caribbean leaders joined other world leaders on Sunday, to adopt a ‘Pact for the Future’ to tackle 21st century changes.

The pact is the most extensive international agreement in many years, covering entirely new areas as well as issues on which agreement has not been possible in decades. It aims to ensure that international institutions can deliver in the face of a world that has changed dramatically.

The 42-page pact covers a broad range of issues including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

It includes 56 actions on issues including eradicating poverty; mitigating climate change; achieving gender equality; promoting peace and protecting civilians; and reinvigorating the multilateral system to “seize the opportunities of today and tomorrow”.

Barbados Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Mottley said that there needs to be a change of attitudes and values as the world confronts those challenges, adding that the world can change but that it needs our energy and our commitment.