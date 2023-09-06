The cost of dialysis treatment has been cut by fifty percent in St. Kitts and Nevis.

This was announced by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. Dr. Drew, who is also the Minister of Health, said kidney failure patients utilising the Haemodialysis Unit would now pay EC $200 instead of $400.

According to Loop News, Prime Minister Drew is hoping to continue to build on the legacy of Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd, who established the Haemodialysis Unit when she was health minister.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister said that he looks forward to the expansion of the islands renal services at its premier public health institution, the JNF General Hospital.

The prime minister’s announcement comes as the unit is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.