Corporal of Police Elroy Quammie during a recent appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program, emphasize the importance of higher education to the police force.

Corporal Quammie said that members of the police force will make them better equipped to put measures in place that will help to execute better policing, as well as allow for a better understanding of the various elements present in crime.

“That’s where I focus in on policing. I think it’s very important because with higher education, you attain certain level and higher levels of professionalism. You are also able to understand at a deeper level as it relates to crime, what contributes to crime, and also being able to put measures in place. But in order to put measures in place, you also have to have an understanding. Because we’re in 2024 where criminals are, they are trying to be one step ahead. So education comes and it plays a major role in understanding one, the criminal justice system, and it also understands the players within the criminal justice system.” He said.

Corporal said that officers obtaining a higher education will also help the police force to be more self-sufficient and improve the professionalism of police officers.

“Now it’s not only about crime, it also helps to make the police force self-sufficient, right? Because person’s own study only matters that relate to crime. We have persons who study IT, they study business and so on. So it helps to make the police force a little bit more independent and self-sufficient. And it helps with our professionalism as well.” He said.

Corporal Quammie encouraged other members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to pursue higher education, as it would help in improving the level of service, they can provide to the police force and general public.